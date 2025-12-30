Tottenham eye €100m Bundesliga winger as Brennan Johnson replacement as Europa League hero prepares to leave Spurs

According to the BBC's reporting, Spurs are plotting an ambitious move to sign 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Diomande to further bolster their attack in the upcoming window.

However, as reported by The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor, it is unlikely that the Bundesliga giants will agree to part ways with their star player midway through the season. The German club might consider opening transfer talks in the next summer transfer window, although they are likely to demand a whopping €100m (£86m/$117m) for the wonderkid. Spurs and Leipzig are also reported to be on good terms following previous negotiations for Timo Werner and Xavi Simons.

