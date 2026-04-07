According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, talks between the club and the player are said to have intensified significantly in recent weeks. It is reported that an agreement is now within reach, with only a few final details remaining to be ironed out.
Translated by
Top clubs reportedly turned down! Liverpool FC set to extend contract with defensive star
The report does not specify how long Konate will sign for the Reds, but it seems certain, at the very least, that Liverpool are pre-empting a free transfer for their defensive star. After all, the 26-year-old could have left the Premier League club on a free transfer as his contract was due to expire at the end of the season.
Should his contract be extended, the numerous top European clubs rumoured to have been interested in signing Konate in recent months would also be left empty-handed. Real Madrid, in particular, are said to have had the centre-back at the very top of their wish list.
The Royals could lose two long-serving defensive stalwarts this summer in the form of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. The Austrian’s departure is considered almost certain following the expiry of his contract, whilst the future remains uncertain for the German international, whose contract is also due to expire.
- Getty
Bayern are also likely to be in the running for Konate
It is reported that FC Bayern Munich were also in the running for Konate at one point, in an attempt to prevent the impending departure of defensive stalwart Dayot Upamecano. However, the Frenchman has since extended his contract with the German record champions.
Konate has been playing for the Reds since 2021, when he moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of €40 million. This season, he has been a regular under manager Arne Slot, scoring two goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.
Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool FC: Performance statistics 2025/26
Competition
Matches
Goals
Yellow cards
Premier League
29
1
6
Champions League
8
1
-
FA Cup
4
-
1
Community Shield
1
-
1
Frequently asked questions
The story behind the birth of Liverpool as we know it today is quite interesting. Originally, it was Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton who would play their games at Anfield. However, after Everton decided to play their games elsewhere following a dispute in March 1892, John Houlding, the owner of Anfield at the time, decided to form his own club called Liverpool F.C.
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Liverpool are the second-most successful English side in terms of top flight titles with 19, just one shy of Manchester United. Their previous league glory came in the 2019-20 season, which remains their only league title till date in the Premier League era.
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Liverpool icon Ian Rush is the club's all-time top goalscorer, finding the back of the net 346 times in 660 games.
Luis Suarez, Ian Rush, Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, James Milner, Fernando Torres, and Michael Owen are among the most popular players to have donned the Liverpool jersey.
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Liverpool are famously known as The Reds. The media as well as the club's supporters coined the term during the 1965-66 season, when the team first wore an all-red attire for the games.