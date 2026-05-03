"Tonight, One-on-One": Joshua Kimmich jokes about a move made by Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich

Kimmich is known for preferring to play the full 90 minutes in every match, regardless of the packed schedule. For a long time, the 31-year-old midfielder was indeed exempt from all squad rotations. However, during this intense phase of the season, Kompany has even been giving Kimmich a rest. Last Saturday, in the 4-3 win against FSV Mainz 05, he wasn't even in the squad.

"I was actually quite happy last week, as I'd been carrying a few niggles," Kimmich explained. "I would have been ready today. Ultimately, it's the manager who decides." In between, he played the full 90 minutes in the 4-5 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and he will naturally start alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic in the holding midfield role for Wednesday's return leg. "I was fresh against Paris, and I'll be fresh again on Wednesday," he added. "I don't sprint that much."

Despite his durability, Kimmich has logged 3,713 minutes this season, third at Bayern behind Luis Diaz (3,760) and Michael Olise (3,716).