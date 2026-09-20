Steven Gerrard insists Manchester United is the best place for emerging talent JJ Gabriel. The former Liverpool star believes Red Devils boss Michael Carrick will hand the 15-year-old his chance if he proves ready for the first team.
Gabriel stunned United this week by demanding to leave, and he has already flown to Spain for talks with Barcelona. Real Madrid are moving to beat their La Liga rivals to the deal, according to Metro.
Rated as one of the game's brightest young talents, Gabriel has seen those close to him push for a first-team promotion at United. Carrick's lack of response left them frustrated.
He is yet to feature for United's first team. Gabriel had been expected to make Carrick's squad against Brighton in the Carabao Cup before he told the club he wanted out.