"To be honest, there wasn't much": BVB star rumoured to be looking to leave causes a stir with explosive comments

The Guinean explained: "Second place isn't enough for us either, because when you play for Dortmund, you want to win titles. The Bundesliga is tough, and we also failed in the DFB-Pokal, so there haven't been many highlights this season."

Guirassy has long been linked with a summer exit, and Fenerbahce are reported to have made significant progress in negotiations with the 30-year-old. Club president Sadettin Saran recently held a face-to-face meeting with the BVB striker, and the report already mentions a "basic agreement".