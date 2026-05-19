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"To be honest, there wasn't much": BVB star rumoured to be looking to leave causes a stir with explosive comments

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
S. Guirassy

Runners-up in the Bundesliga, eliminated in the Champions League play-offs, and knocked out in the DFB-Pokal round of 16—that's Borussia Dortmund's season in a nutshell. Striker Serhou Guirassy is far from satisfied with those results.

Instead, the striker paints a rather sobering picture of the season. When asked which moment of the campaign had been the best for him, he said: "To be honest, there wasn't much, because we didn't win anything. We were knocked out of the cup, we were knocked out of the Champions League – so there weren't many great moments."

  • The Guinean explained: "Second place isn't enough for us either, because when you play for Dortmund, you want to win titles. The Bundesliga is tough, and we also failed in the DFB-Pokal, so there haven't been many highlights this season."

    Guirassy has long been linked with a summer exit, and Fenerbahce are reported to have made significant progress in negotiations with the 30-year-old. Club president Sadettin Saran recently held a face-to-face meeting with the BVB striker, and the report already mentions a "basic agreement".

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    Guirassy is set to leave BVB.

    Guirassy is under contract at Dortmund until 2028, yet a Sky Sport report claims he has already decided to leave this summer. Despite speculation, no top-tier club—including Real Madrid or Manchester City—has so far triggered his €40m release clause. Nevertheless, several prominent clubs are monitoring the situation: Fenerbahce, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are all reported to be interested in the forward.

  • Guirassy for BVB: 96 appearances, 60 goals.

    The 26-time international joined Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in 2024 for a transfer fee of €18 million and made an immediate impact in his first season.

    He scored 38 goals and provided nine assists, including in the Club World Cup. In the just-ended campaign, Guirassy—who endured a lengthy goal drought—still managed 22 goals and six assists across 46 competitive matches.

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