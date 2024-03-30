BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Laura WoodsGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods shows off new tattoos as she enjoys romantic getaway with boyfriend Adam Collard in Mexico

Premier LeagueChampions LeagueShowbiz

Sports presenter Laura Woods revealed her two new tattoos as she flew to Mexico with her partner Adam Collard.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Woods showed off new tattoos
  • Flew off to Mexico with boyfriend Adam Collard
  • Works as presenter for TNT Sports and DAZN

Editors' Picks