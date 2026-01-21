Title-holder or not, Arne Slot will be sacked if Liverpool don't improve FAST after losing the Reds fans

Outside of the always toxic world of social media, you won't find any Liverpool fans that actually want to see Slot sacked. They still want to see him succeed, as there is a genuine affection for the Dutchman that is tied not only to last season's title triumph but also the dignified way in which he handled a truly traumatic summer for the club.
There's also an acknowledgement that he's been dealt a bad hand. Slot, remember, is very deliberately entitled Liverpool's 'head coach' - not their 'manager', meaning he is not responsible for his squad being shockingly short on centre-backs. However, while Liverpool's transfer team may have got their priorities wrong last summer, the team is looking far less than the sum of its parts - and that's on Slot.
At no point this season does it look like he's got the balance of his side right. At the start of the campaign, they were involved in far too many chaotic encounters. Now, the supporters are being subjected to drab draws on a weekly basis - and the worrying thing is that Slot doesn't really appear to be any closer to recovering his winning formula. At this stage, he really has no choice but to put Mohamed Salah straight back into the starting line-up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Marseille.
The pair's relationship may still be strained but, right now, Slot needs Salah more than Salah needs Slot, because Liverpool simply do not have enough goal-scorers in their squad to be able to leave their most prolific player on the bench. Salah's inclusion may create problems from a pressing perspective, but it's up to Slot to solve them to both save Liverpool's season and his job.
He still has some credit in the bank, of course, but it's running out fast, because the fans aren't just frustrated, they're losing faith. They need something to cling to - and if it's not a good cup run, it needs to be concrete evidence that next season will be better.
In that context, the situation at Anfield is no longer solely about results. Unless performances improve, too, the boos will become so loud that neither Slot nor his employers will be able to ignore them.