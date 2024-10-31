Juventus v Parma - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Tim Weah doing well and scoring' - USMNT star wins over Thiago Motta to displace wonderkid Kenan Yildiz at Juventus

Serie AT. WeahK. YildizT. MottaJuventus

Thiago Motta heaped praise on Timothy Weah and also spoke about Kenan Yildiz's impact off the bench.

  • Weah praised by Motta
  • USMNT star scored in 2-2 draw against Parma
  • Might have taken over starting spot from Yildiz
