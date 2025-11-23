'He’s masterfully put this together' - Landon Donovan and Tim Howard say Mauricio Pochettino has restored USMNT’s toughness after November camp

Howard pointed to last summer's Gold Cup as the catalyst for the team's improved attitude. The former goalkeeper observed that despite missing several star players during that tournament, the squad demonstrated exceptional determination and work ethic that has since permeated throughout the entire player pool.

“I have no questions about this team, this group,” Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “And I say that because we say a lot of fight in the Gold Cup, so we’re like, okay, well that group will fight and scrap. The big boys came in, the Chris Richards and Pulisic and all these guys, they showed me a hell of a fight last camp, and then we see it again this camp.

“So I think this group as a whole is again humming and they’re clicking, and they’re together. And again, you and I have been brutally honest when we say like look, this is an educated guess or this is something we know.

Howard emphasized that the players who participated in the Gold Cup established a standard of competitiveness that impressed Pochettino, creating a foundation for the team's current identity.

“My educated guess is that the Gold Cup team set a standard that Poch liked and maybe he lit that fire,” Howard explained. “And I tend to think he probably, once he had everybody in, probably said, ‘Hey, this is what I want to see. I’ve seen this from these guys; I need to see it from you.' Again, that’s an educated guess on my part.”