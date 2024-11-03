Thomas Tuchel Announced As New England ManagerGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Thomas Tuchel's work-from-home scheme! FA tell new England boss he can spend extended time working remotely from Germany

T. TuchelEnglandUEFA Nations League B

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been allowed by FA to work intermittently from his home in Munich, although he will spend "most of the time" in England.

  • Tuchel to take charge of England from January 1
  • Will not be present daily at NFC in Burton
  • Ex-Chelsea boss allowed to work remotely from Germany
