Thomas Muller told he'll enjoy 'extremely high' quality of life at LAFC as ex-Bayern Munich team-mate wants reunion with legendary forward at MLS club
Former Bayern Munich player Timothy Tillman believes Thomas Muller will enjoy a high quality life as he encouraged the forward to join the MLS club.
- Muller's former team-mate aims for reunion with German superstar
- Says forward will enjoy changes in lifestyle if he joins LAFC
- MLS team interested in signing the 35-year-old