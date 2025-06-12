'You'll know before me' - Thomas Muller takes dig at media over Bayern Munich exit as legendary forward avoids 'distractions' about potential MLS move after Club World Cup
Thomas Muller is avoiding distracting rumours about his future as the Bayern Munich forward prepares to find a new club after the Club World Cup.
- German international takes dig at media on transfer talks
- Muller focused on Club World Cup first
- Transfer decision may come mid-competition