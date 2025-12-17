‘This is rarefied air for Gio Reyna’ - Alexi Lalas hails USMNT midfielder’s run at Gladbach

Lalas stressed Reyna is earning his place through form, training performances, and tangible contributions on the pitch.

“This is how we want to judge him and the context that we want to judge him in,” Lalas said. “Not, you know, coming in every once in a while or, you know, having a problem with the current situation and circumstance that he's in, not being on loan, not having, you know, off-field craziness that he's had to deal with.

According to Lalas, Reyna has embraced that reality and risen to the challenge rather than shrinking from it.

“Just starting playing, hopefully playing well,” Lalas explained. “I mean, he's up against it. And this is not a good result at home for Gladbach. But you know, Gladbach sits what, 11th or so in the Bundesliga. We know this was, you know, not going to be a elite type of team.

“And so he was going to have to earn his place, and he was going to have to play in a team where they were going to be fighting for everything. And he is, you know, stepped up to that fight. And this is great news. "