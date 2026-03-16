"This decision was anything but easy for me": RB Leipzig strike in the Bundesliga

Reitz has been a member of Borussia since birth and has played for every youth team there since the Under-7s. He is married to the daughter of Karlheinz Pflipsen, who won the DFB-Pokal with Gladbach in 1995.

“I have decided to start a new chapter in my career from the summer onwards. Of course, I can understand that some people may not be able to comprehend my decision to leave the club. This decision was anything but easy for me,” said Reitz: “I can promise that I will give my all in every remaining match – especially in the derby this weekend.”

On Saturday (3.30 pm/Sky), Borussia face rivals 1. FC Köln in what will be the 100th derby in Bundesliga history.