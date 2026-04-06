AFP
'This day will be etched into my memory' - Cristiano Ronaldo shows class with heartfelt gesture to Brazilian striker after Al-Nassr goal-fest
A promise kept on the pitch
During the Al-Nassr match against Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, Brazilian forward Felippe Cardoso approached Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo to request his jersey.
The Portuguese legend did more than just nod and walk away; he stopped to carefully read Cardoso’s name and number on the back of his shirt. This deliberate gesture, ensuring he correctly identified the opponent he would meet for the exchange after the final whistle, demonstrated a level of respect that deeply resonated with the former Casa Pia player.
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Cardoso’s 'unforgettable' moment
True to his word, once the match concluded, Ronaldo tracked down Cardoso to hand over the prized piece of memorabilia, leaving the Brazilian striker emotional about the exchange with his idol.
Cardoso took to social media to share his joy, posting a photograph of the iconic yellow and blue Al-Nassr kit. "Unfortunately, it was not a good result for our team, but this day will be etched into my memory," wrote the striker in a heartfelt Instagram story following the game.
Individual brilliance amidst team struggle
While Al-Najma currently find themselves struggling at the bottom of the league table, Cardoso has been a rare bright spark for the Saudi side. In the 5-2 defeat against Al-Nassr, he managed to both score and provide an assist, proving he could compete on the same stage as the game's greatest ever goalscorer, who struck twice for the home team.
Since joining his current club after a stint in Portugal with Casa Pia between 2023 and 2024, Cardoso has been in impressive form. In just seven appearances, the Brazilian has racked up three goals and three assists, showing that he is doing everything in his power to lift his team out of the relegation mire.
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Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of 1,000 goals
For Ronaldo, the night was just another step toward his ultimate career goal. His two-goal haul provided further clinical evidence that the 41-year-old is nowhere near finished. He continues to close the gap on the incredible milestone of 1,000 professional career goals, a target that seems increasingly inevitable with every Al-Nassr fixture.
Ronaldo now has 967 goals, leaving him just 33 goals away from reaching the 1,000-goal mark in his career.