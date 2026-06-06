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"This crucial element should not be ignored," insists Julian Nagelsmann, explaining why Assan Ouedraogo was favoured over Said El Mala

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National team manager Julian Nagelsmann has outlined the injury suffered by Lennart Karl and clarified the rationale behind the surprise late call-up of Assan Ouedraogo.

"I feel genuinely sorry for Lenny," said Nagelsmann on the eve of the German national team's final friendly against the USA in Chicago on Sunday. Lennart Karl suffered a torn muscle during Saturday's final training session and will therefore miss the World Cup.

  • Contrary to Bild'saccount, the injury did not happen during the final shot of an extra training session, but "in the middle of a practice match," Nagelsmann clarified. It occurred, he added, "during a relatively simple shot." The 18-year-old right winger from FC Bayern "realised straight away that it was something serious. It took him a moment, then unfortunately the tears started flowing."

    Nagelsmann added that the 18-year-old will be sidelined for "four to six weeks, perhaps a little longer", raising the possibility that he will not be available when Bayern resume training on 20 July, the day after the World Cup final.

    Rather than drafting a like-for-like winger—Said El Mala, Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi or Chris Führich were all options—Nagelsmann called up RB Leipzig central midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, a move that puzzled many fans and experts. Nagelsmann explained that the decision was not driven by Ouedraogo's positional profile, but rather by the impression he made during his only previous DFB training camp in November, his character and his current fitness.

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    Julian Nagelsmann explains the late inclusion of Assan Ouedraogo

    "On the left we have Flo (Wirtz) and Maxi Beier, on the right Leroy (Sane) and Jamie Leweling. Kai (Havertz) and Jamal (Musiala) can also slot in there," explained Nagelsmann. The national team coach insists he still has plenty of wingers even without Karl.

    "So, when it came to picking the youngster to bring along, we chose the one who impressed us most: Lenny." We always have to assess what's happening at the club and with us," Nagelsmann explained. "Unlike other young players, Ouedraogo was immediately reliable and is highly regarded within the squad." According to the coach, Ouedraogo is also "a really lovely person with great ability." At the very least, this can be interpreted as a subtle, veiled dig at El Mala.

    Another factor, he explained, was fitness: compared to El Mala, Ouedraogo is currently in far better physical shape. The Leipzig forward travelled to South Africa on a post-season marketing trip, while El Mala, with 1. FC Köln, left for holiday three weeks ago.

    "That was also an important factor and one that shouldn't be overlooked: El Mala hasn't trained for two and a half weeks, just done a bit of running. I think his last match was on 16 May," explained Nagelsmann. "Assan played as recently as 29 May in South Africa with Leipzig. He's in top form and in his stride. A player who needs another week to catch up is no use to us."

  • Germany's 2026 World Cup squad

    PositionPlayerClubShirt number
    GoalkeeperOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim12
    GoalManuel NeuerFC Bayern Munich1
    GoalkeeperAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart21
    DefenceWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund3
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt18
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion13
    DefenderJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich6
    DefenceFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund23
    DefenderAleksandar PavlovicFC Bayern Munich5
    DefenceDavid Raum, RB LeipzigRB Leipzig22
    DefenceAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid2
    DefenceNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund15
    DefenderDefensive midfielder Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart16
    DefenceJonathan Tah, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich4
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United24
    AttackNadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.Mainz 0520
    AttackMaximilian Beier, Borussia Dortmund.Borussia Dortmund14
    AttackLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich8
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal7
    AttackAssan OuedraogoRB Leipzig25
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart9
    AttackJamal MusialaFC Bayern Munich10
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul19
    ForwardDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart26
    AttackFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC17
    AttackNick WoltemadeNewcastle United11

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