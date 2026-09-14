Pierre Emerick Aubametyang has found fresh life. The Gabonese striker, formerly of Milan and Arsenal, born in 1989, has made a brilliant start to his new adventure in La Liga at the age of 37 in the shirt of Deportivo A Coruna, the surprise package of the Spanish league, with two wins and three draws as a newly promoted side, in five matches played. One thing has linked all five games: Aumbameyang's goals, five in five games, all decisive for the final result.
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This Aubameyang is devastating! Five goals in five matches for Depor, surprise package in La Liga
5 goals in 5 matches
After his spell in the Marseille shirt ended, he chose in mid-July to sign a two-year deal with the Galicians, having scored 10 goals in 30 matches in the 2025/2026 season. He made his debut in the 1-1 home draw against Elche and got on the scoresheet straight away. The Gabonese then kept the goals coming against Malaga, in the two six-pointers against Valencia and Villarreal, a match in which he also provided two assists, and against Getafe in the closing minutes to snatch a draw. That leaves him with 5 goals, an average of one per game: more than half of the 9 scored by the team. Only Yamal, Mbappé, Raphinha and Rayo Vallecano's Camello have done better with 6. Not exactly unknown names.
Ibra’s record
A sensational transfer coup for a fallen giant of Spanish football, newly back in the top flight after even suffering the ignominy of Spain’s third tier: at first, it looked like a marketing move. It was anything but. Aubameyang has already broken Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s record, set when he scored five goals in his first five Liga matches, which had stood since 2009.
Not just Auba
Antonio Hidalgo's side put together a transfer window packed with high-profile names, blending them with young players of proven quality. During the summer, Angelino arrived from Roma, José Maria Gimenez from Atletico Madrid, Marc Casado from Barcelona and Adama Traore from West Ham.
A verdict
Aubameyang, for his part, has shown he remains the same outstanding goalscorer he has been throughout his career, from France to Germany, via England, Spain and Arabia. His peak came from 2013 to 2022, when he scored 141 goals in 213 games for Borussia Dortmund, stepping up after Lewandowski's departure, though he could not prise the title away from Bayern Munich. He joined Arsenal in 2018 and, alongside Lacazette, formed a formidable partnership, scoring 92 goals in 163 games. His last three seasons, split between Marseille and Al-Qadsiah, have brought strong numbers too, with 65 goals, although he has not lifted a trophy. The one real regret in his career is tied to his honours list. Across 18 years, he has won only two German Super Cups, one DFB-Pokal, one FA Cup, one French League Cup and one Community Shield.
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