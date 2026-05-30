Thierry Henry must have a gift for prophecy! Kai Havertz makes Champions League history against PSG

Franz "Bulle" Roth and Gerd Müller also achieved this for FC Bayern in the European Cup final, back when the competition was a straight knockout tournament.

Havertz is only the third player to score in Champions League finals for two different clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo (for Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (for Bayern Munich and Juventus) are the only others to have done so.

"As a child, I never would have dreamed that I would score in the final and win the match. I will always be proud of that. I'm trying to carry that feeling with me and hope it happens again," Havertz told The Guardian before the game.