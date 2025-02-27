Thierry Henry exclusive: Why Lamine Yamal isn't the new Lionel Messi, how Arsenal can win the Champions League, No Lay's No Game & more

GOAL sat down with the legendary French striker to discuss the battle for the Champions League, courtesy of the new 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

There is an X-factor about Thierry Henry that has followed him from his retirement as a leading striker into his post-playing days. He was the coolest guy in football with the ball at his feet, and that remains the case on this side of the chalked lines, an instantly recognisable and unifying figure.

When he talks, you listen. That aura is unmistakable, undeniable. The ordinary mind doesn't understand football the way that Henry and his peers do.

In addition to punditry and coaching, Henry is an ambassador for UEFA Champions League snack partner Lay's, who recently launched a new campaign, No Lay's, No Game, featuring the Frenchman alongside current Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas. The premise - the 'Lay's Crawl' - is the two walk into a bar on a Champions League night, and if it offers Lay's, then they will stay. If not, those in the bar miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch the game with two legends. Over in Miami, fellow Barca alumni Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been venturing on their own leg of the campaign.

GOAL had the chance to speak to Henry to talk this season's Champions League, his former club's chances and more.