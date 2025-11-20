Thibaut Courtois admits Cristiano Ronaldo 'has more of a winning mentality' than Kylian Mbappe in honest assessment of Real Madrid's newest No.10

Ronaldo continues to set remarkable standards in the latter stages of his career. He is now 40 years of age, but remains a prolific presence for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. CR7 is also expected to grace the 2026 World Cup with Portugal - as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals.

Many players are taking inspiration from Ronaldo, as they prolong their respective careers, and Courtois believes that he can go on for some time yet. He does not intend to emulate Ronaldo, but has no plans to hang up his gloves any time soon.

The 33-year-old said of his future: “Seeing that [Gianluigi] Buffon played until his forties… I don't think I'll go that far, but [Manuel] Neuer, at 38 or 39, is still playing at a very high level. I've always had that idea in my head of playing until 38 or 39, and I hope it happens at Real Madrid.

“And if that's not possible, when the club decides, I'll step aside and there won't be any problems. I'm happy here and I understand that at some point they'll want to put someone else in my place. It's only natural, and I already experienced it with Petr Cech [at Chelsea]; I learned a lot from him and he was there for me during difficult times. I'll never be any different from him, and if tomorrow the club wants something else, I'll continue to help because for me, the team always comes first.”