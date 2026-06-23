AFP
Thiago Silva is back! Ex-Chelsea & PSG defender makes surprise return to former team after Porto exit
Fluminense bring club icon back home
Fluminense have officially confirmed the return of Silva, with the veteran centre-back signing a contract that runs until December 2026. The move ends weeks of uncertainty surrounding his future following his departure from Porto. The 41-year-old will begin his fourth spell with the club, including his years in Fluminense's youth system.
He is expected to report to the club's CT Carlos Castilho training ground next week as preparations continue for the second half of the season. Fluminense fought off interest from several European clubs to secure Silva's signature. The defender's strong connection to his boyhood club ultimately proved decisive as he completed another return to Rio de Janeiro.
Fluminense celebrate the return of ‘The Monster’
Fluminense marked Silva's return with a message celebrating the homecoming of one of the club's greatest players. The club described the announcement as the continuation of a story that never truly ended.
"What seemed like a goodbye was, in fact, a see you later," read the club's official statement. "Because some stories never truly end. Thiago Silva is back at Fluminense. The 'Monster' has agreed to return and signed a contract with the club until December 2026."
Across his various spells with the club, the defender has made 212 appearances and scored 19 goals, establishing himself as one of the most important players of his generation for the Tricolor.
A proven winner returns with vast experience
Silva returns to Fluminense with one of the most decorated careers in modern football. During his time in Europe, he enjoyed major success with Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, winning seven Ligue 1 titles and lifting both the Champions League and Club World Cup with the Blues.
His influence has also extended to the international stage. Silva has earned 113 caps for Brazil and captained the national team in three of his four World Cup appearances. The defender also led Fluminense to the semi-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup, further strengthening his status as a club legend before his short stint with Porto.
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Get ready for the second half of the season
Silva is expected to integrate quickly into the squad once he resumes training. Fluminense currently sits third in the Brasileiro Serie A, ten points behind leaders Palmeiras after 18 matches. Following the World Cup break, they will face Bragantino at the Maracana on July 18.