Thiago Silva's Fluminense dominate but can't find a winner as Borussia Dortmund escape with a point in scoreless Club World Cup clash

AFPJacob SchneiderThiago Silva's Fluminense dominate but can't find a winner as Borussia Dortmund escape with a point in scoreless Club World Cup clashFIFA Club World CupBorussia DortmundUSAFluminense vs Borussia DortmundFluminenseG. ReynaC. CampbellM. AlbertT. SilvaThe Brazilian side were unlucky to not walk away with three points, while stout defending and goalkeeping from Dortmund saw them salvage a pointArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFluminense draw BVB 0-0Brazilian side unlucky not to walk away with three pointsAmerican trio of Reyna, Albert, and Campbell go unused for DortmundWatch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream now