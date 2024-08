This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Thiago Alcantara walks out on Barcelona one month after being given coaching role as Blaugrana reveal ex-Liverpool star's replacement Barcelona LaLiga Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has severed ties with Barcelona just one month after landing a coaching role. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Injuries forced midfielder into retirement

Linked up with Flick in Catalunya

Now on the lookout for a new challenge Article continues below