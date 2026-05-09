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"They took pity on us," Uli Hoeneß says, recalling "the biggest embarrassment for Bayern Munich."
He explained: "They tore us to shreds in the first leg. I was sitting on the bench at Camp Nou next to Jürgen Klinsmann (Bayern's manager at the time, ed.). I've never checked my watch as often in my life as I did in the first half of that match – because it just wouldn't seem to end."
After just 45 minutes, the star-studded Catalan side, then managed by Pep Guardiola, were 4-0 ahead thanks to goals from Lionel Messi (2), Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry. Bayern were already reeling from a 5-1 drubbing in Wolfsburg, and the absence of defenders Lucio and Philipp Lahm only added to their woes.
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Uli Hoeneß: "I wasn't looking forward to the return leg in Munich."
"That was the biggest humiliation for Bayern Munich," said Hoeneß. "Do you know why? They took pity on us. I had the feeling that at half-time they said: 'Let's take it a bit easier now.' I wasn't looking forward to the return leg in Munich."
On the night, Bayern matched the eventual champions and earned a 1-1 draw, with Franck Ribéry opening the scoring shortly after the break and Seydou Keita replying for the visitors.
That draw signalled another trophy-less campaign for success-spoilt Bayern. With five matches remaining, Klinsmann left and Jupp Heynckes took charge until the season's end; he was later replaced by Louis van Gaal.
Under the Dutchman, Hoeneß saw more encouraging Champions League displays, and in 2009/10 FCB reached the final before losing to Inter Milan.
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern 2009: The starting line-ups
- FC Barcelona: Valdés – Dani Alves, Márquez, Piqué, Puyol – Xavi, Yaya Touré, Iniesta – Messi, Eto'o, Henry
- FC Bayern: Butt – Oddo, Demichelis, Breno, Lell – van Bommel, Schweinsteiger, Ze Roberto, Altintop, Ribéry – Toni