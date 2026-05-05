When asked about this in an interview with DAZN, the FCB boss replied: "Hakimi – they'd snap him up straight away because he'd fit in well with us."
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"They'd snap him up in a heartbeat": Uli Hoeneß wants PSG star to join Bayern Munich
At FC Bayern, the right-back position is currently well covered by Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. Nevertheless, the Austrian's future is uncertain, as his contract expires in 2027.
Because Stanisic can also slot in at centre-back, Bayern are said to be seeking another option. Yet the favourite is not Hakimi, but 19-year-old Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam.
Although Hakimi was linked with the club a few years ago, and Bayern reportedly considered signing him when his two-year loan at BVB expired in 2020, the 27-year-old returned to Real Madrid instead.
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Hakimi to miss Champions League match against Bayern Munich
A move to Madrid ultimately fell through, and Hakimi joined Inter Milan instead. After only one season, though, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 for a €68 million transfer fee.
There, he established himself as one of the world's best full-backs; last year, teammates and opponents alike regarded him as a serious Ballon d'Or contender, and he ultimately finished sixth. This season he has started 31 matches, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.
However, the right-back will miss Wednesday evening's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern due to a thigh injury picked up in the closing minutes of last week's first leg. PSG will be without the Moroccan for "several weeks".