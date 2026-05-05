"They'd snap him up in a heartbeat": Uli Hoeneß wants PSG star to join Bayern Munich

At FC Bayern, the right-back position is currently well covered by Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. Nevertheless, the Austrian's future is uncertain, as his contract expires in 2027.

Because Stanisic can also slot in at centre-back, Bayern are said to be seeking another option. Yet the favourite is not Hakimi, but 19-year-old Givairo Read of Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Although Hakimi was linked with the club a few years ago, and Bayern reportedly considered signing him when his two-year loan at BVB expired in 2020, the 27-year-old returned to Real Madrid instead.