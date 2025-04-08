'They are just a mess' - USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard express deep concern over D.C. United's ongoing struggles following 6-1 loss

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'They are just a mess' - USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard express deep concern over D.C. United's ongoing struggles following 6-1 lossMajor League SoccerL. DonovanSan Jose EarthquakesDC UnitedThe MLS icons admit o being concern for DC United and call for immediate action from the club's ownershipHoward and Donovan discuss DC United's decline on their "Unfiltered Soccer" podcastUSMNT legends question the club's direction and competitivenessDonovan hosts urge DC United ownership to take actionGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below