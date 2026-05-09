"There was actually a preliminary agreement," sources confirm: FC Barcelona came close to snatching a superstar from Real Madrid

The negotiations had reached an advanced stage; it felt as though the ink on the paper had already dried: "We spoke to his family and his agents; there was, in fact, a preliminary agreement."

Yet Bartomeu calmly explained the collapse: "Madrid may have made a better offer than Barça and signed Vinicius."

Real Madrid officially announced the deal in May 2017, paying a reported €45 million for the teenager; he could not officially move to Spain until July 2018, once he had turned 18.