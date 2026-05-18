According to a report by The Athletic, Yamal's current thigh injury will rule the FC Barcelona forward out of Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on 15 June.
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The World Cup is in focus. Could a drama be unfolding for Spain's star, Lamine Yamal?
Furthermore, Yamal may not only miss the opening match; according to The Athletic, the 18-year-old is also doubtful for the second group game against Saudi Arabia on 21 June.
The teenager tore his thigh muscle while taking a penalty in Barça's 1-0 league win over Celta Vigo at the end of April, an injury that has already kept him sidelined for the club's season finale. He missed Barça's season finale, and The Athletic reports that the Spanish Football Federation, the club and the player are in close dialogue. Members of the national team's medical staff are said to be travelling to Barcelona regularly to oversee the teenager's rehabilitation.
- Qatar Supreme Committee
Could Spain be heading to the World Cup without Lamine Yamal?
La Furia Roja hopes to have Yamal back on the pitch for the final group-stage clash against Uruguay on 26 June. Losing the Barcelona star for the knockouts in the USA, Mexico and Canada would be a major blow to Spain's title hopes.
With Yamal at full fitness, the European champions are among the outright favourites for the World Cup. Even at the successful European Championship two years ago, when Spain defeated England in the final, Yamal—who was just 16 for most of the tournament—played a decisive role.
He has 25 caps and six goals to his name, yet he sat out four of Spain's six qualifiers because of injury.
Could Lamine Yamal miss Spain's World Cup opener? Upcoming fixtures for La Roja
Fixture
Match
Competition
4 June
Spain vs. Iraq
Friendly
8 June
Peru vs. Spain
Friendly
15 June
Spain vs. Cape Verde
2026 World Cup
21 June
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
2026 World Cup
26 June
Uruguay v Spain
2026 World Cup