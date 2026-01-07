The SEVEN Ruben Amorim transfer targets Man Utd refused to go for revealed - including PSG treble winner

The fallout from Amorim’s dismissal continues to reveal a fractured relationship between the dugout and the boardroom at Old Trafford. While his comments in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday proved to be the final straw, the seeds of his departure were sown months prior during heated debates over recruitment. Amorim’s frustrations boiled over in a bombshell outburst following the Leeds game, where he demanded to be referred to as the "manager" rather than the "head coach".

The 40-year-old believed his tenure was undermined by sporting director Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who consistently overruled his recommendations in favour of their own data-led shortlist, The Sunreports. Amorim wanted experienced, Premier League proven winners to steady the ship; the club wanted high-potential assets with resale value. This ideological clash led to the rejection of seven specific players Amorim had identified as essential for his project.