Tom Hindle

The Rondo, USMNT edition: Who steps up without Christian Pulisic - and what are the expectations for Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi?

With the USMNT set to kick off their first match of the November break this Saturday, GOAL's writers discuss the biggest storylines revolving around the team.

It’s camp time. The USMNT have reported for training, leaving their clubs behind to strut their stuff for the national team. And because this is the USMNT, there’s always a bit of drama. Injuries have hit hard, with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Chris Richards all out - and Malik Tillman missing as well. If this window ever felt like “must win,” that mood feels even further away now.

So, what can we make of all of this? Paraguay and Uruguay are good teams - certainly better than Australia and Ecuador. This will be a very difficult pair of fixtures.

Perhaps it’s all down to individual performances. There are a few players fighting for a spot on the World Cup roster. Some of the chosen absentees - looking at you, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah - also speak volumes. And then there’s the Gio Reyna conversation, with the attacking midfielder brought into the fray unexpectedly. There are plenty of storylines here, and GOAL US’s writers break them all down in the USMNT edition of… The Rondo.

  • Thoughts on the squad overall

    Tom Hindle: Well, it’s about as full-strength as possible, given who Pochettino rates and the injuries he has. Sure, he’d love to have Pulisic, Adams, Tillman, and Richards, but if none are fully fit, there isn’t much that can be done. It’s good to see Christian Roldán back, and Ricardo Pepi certainly deserves another shot to prove he can be either the main man or the No. 2 behind Folarin Balogun. Honestly? Also, welcome back, Reyna.

    Ryan Tolmich: It's fine, given the situation. There’s no navigating injuries at the moment, so Pochettino was forced to confront the reality that this team, despite all intentions, was never going to be as strong as it could be. In that sense, yes, it makes sense to take a look at Reyna and Scally to see if they've learned anything. Yes, it makes sense to sort out the center-back pool without Richards to see what that looks like. And yes, it makes sense to take a different path with McKennie, who always plays his best when he’s in that sweet spot of being under pressure and playing at Juventus. For all of those reasons, the squad is fine - even if there are a few things many of us would have done differently.

    Who are you must looking forward to seeing this camp?

    TH: Pepi. Haji Wright and Balogun are known quantities at this point. Where does Pepi fit? Sure, the U.S. will take three strikers to the World Cup; Pepi isn't going to lose his spot. But is he the No. 1 guy? Or the backup’s backup? This camp could offer a few clues as to where exactly he stands in this setup.

    RT: The center backs, for sure. We know one of the three World Cup starters will be Richards. The other two? Pretty up in the air. With no Richards in camp, it’s up to everyone else to brawl for those spots. Will it be a familiar face like Tim Ream? Can Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson convince? Will Auston Trusty make a late push? With so many positions accounted for, center back is still a question mark. Maybe we'll get some answers this camp.

    Who is under the most pressure to perform?

    TH: It’ll have to be one of the center backs. Any errors at the back can prove costly - not only to results, but to reputation. Trusty is very much on the bubble and will need a solid camp to prove he deserves a spot.

    RT: All eyes are on the strikers, right? For the first time post-Copa America, the U.S. have what seems to be the top three strikers in the pool all in camp together. Now that that’s happening, the race for the starting job can truly begin. Balogun, Pepi and Wright are all directly competing - may the best man win!

    Who could make a case to start with a good couple of performances?

    TH: Gio flipping Reyna. Do it, Mauricio.

    RT: Tanner Tessmann is in a spot where he could really convince. The U.S. are seemingly still searching for an Adams partner and, at the moment, Tessmann seems to be in pole position. If he can perform - especially without Adams next to him as a safety blanket - he could do a whole lot to convince Pochettino that he can be the guy in midfield.

    Are the U.S. in 'must win' territory?

    TH: Nah, and the Americans never really have been (outside of the Gold Cup). At this point, everyone is beta-testing and fiddling with combinations. These are tough games, with a tough squad, to do that in. With Pulisic out, all bets are off a bit. It’s about performances, not results.

    RT: With this squad? No way. Most of the lineup this camp will be made up of players that, in a best-case scenario, aren’t starting at the World Cup. The absences of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson loom large - particularly against such tough opposition. Would a win be nice? Of course. But that task is much harder given the strength (or lack thereof) of the actual team in camp.

    Who should be more concerned about their U.S. future - Musah or McKennie?

    TH: McKennie. Musah has to trust the process a bit. If he can impress the new manager at Atalanta, then he’s odds on to get a look in March and will get his moment. McKennie clearly just isn’t rated by Pochettino. That’s far more damning than any temporary situation at club level.

    RT: Musah. McKennie will be fine - whether as a starter or a game-changing supersub. At the moment, though, Musah seems to be on the outside looking in. It’s going to take something to change that, and considering his situation at Atalanta, that will be easier said than done. His situation may be the most intriguing in the player pool: so talented, yet currently excluded.

    What do you make of Matt Turner not being included?

    TH: Uhhhh, who cares? Matt Freese is the No. 1, that much is clear. Matt Turner hasn’t played consistent top flight football for the best part of two years - despite his August loan to MLS with the New England Revolution. Would any sensible manager call him up? It’s quite the fall from grace, but the right call.

    RT: It means that Freese is, for all intents and purposes, the guy. Even with his recent playing time, Turner was left out of the squad, which is a pretty clear indication that he isn't currently seen as someone who's really competing for that top spot. All of this is despite the fact that he's been at Crystal Palace training, seemingly for this camp. At the moment, it's clear that Turner has a lot of ground to make up, and there isn't much time to actually do it.