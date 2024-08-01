GOAL US writers debate U.S. Olympic performances, fairness for Canada players, Euro friendlies, and takeaways from MLS ASG

Times are good in U.S. soccer. The summer got off to a miserable start with the USMNT crashing out of the Copa America in the group stage, and Gregg Berhalter's subsequent sacking. But things have since turned around - with the Olympics providing the perfect platform for growth. Both the men's and women's teams are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000, and the women's side look primed for a deep run.

That's not the only storyline in the beautiful game this week, though. Canada are in hot water in the wake of a spying scandal that saw the football federation use drones to film the practices of opposing teams. European teams, meanwhile, are in the midst of U.S. summer tours, with fans flocking to stadiums to watch some of the best in the world across the country.

It's a lot to breakdown, and the GOAL US writers tackle it all and more in the latest edition of... The Rondo.