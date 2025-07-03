The Rondo: Debating USMNT's Gold Cup final chances against Mexico, Diego Luna's bid to start in World Cup, and whether resilient run has silenced Mauricio Pochettino's criticis

GOAL US writers discuss USMNT's Gold Cup semifinal win, and if form will be enough against a more experienced Mexico side

Scoreboard, baby. This hasn't been an easy Gold Cup for the USMNT. It hasn't always been watchable. At times, it hasn't really been fun. But it's now five wins out of five, and a spot in the final. And that's what fans all really wanted, right?

Well, perspective is a hard thing in sports. Things are either TERRIBLE or AMAZING, with little in between. So, let's appreciate the moment, eh? The U.S. are in a major(ish) final with a bunch of inexperienced players in the squad. That counts for something. And they handled Guatemala rather well in the semifinal. Sure, there were some nervy moments, but the U.S. pulled through, thanks to Diego Luna's double.

Certainly, Mauricio Pochettino has some credit in the bank. If there's one thing Americans love, it's a little resilience. And the U.S. coach has pieced together a side that has it. But will that be enough against a Mexico side that outmatches them in terms of quality and experience? TBD. But there's a lot to be taken from the last couple weeks.

Article continues below

GOAL US writers break down the USMNT's Gold Cup run in the latest edition of... The Rondo.