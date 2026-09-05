The “rest” calendar: Inter top, Juventus bottom. Here are the recovery hours between one match and the next

Rest time is a decisive factor in the economics of a season, between Serie A and the European cups. The fixture list and resource management become crucial from the very start of the season and shape the whole campaign, given the number of games on the calendar. Looking at the hours between league fixtures and the first four matchdays of the European cups, from September to early November, a clear gap emerges among Italy's biggest clubs.





Here are the teams involved in Europe, four in the Champions League (Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como), the Europa League (Milan, Juventus) and the Conference League (Atalanta).