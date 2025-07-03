GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 22

Into the sixth month of the MLS campaign, the July slate of matches begins Thursday and through the weekend. Three matches take center stage on the July 4, highlighted by a Western Conference clash between two teams on opposite sides of the table - but with the same goal in mind.

The last-place LA Galaxy host the Western Conference powers Vancouver Whitecaps, and a result for either team could be big for different reasons. On Saturday, a battle for the top of the Eastern Conference takes place. Nashville SC hosts the Philadelphia Union in a battle between No. 1 and No. 3,.

Sunday will offer a blistering cross-conference affair, as Brian Schmetzer's Seattle Sounders - back from playing in the Club World Cup - host Wilfried Nancy's Columbus Crew as two of the league's brightest coaches go head-to-head on the touchline, and two struggling strikers look to start firing.

Article continues below

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.