The words of Tullio Tinti, agent of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, carry a clear message for any club eyeing his client this summer.

Speaking to Italy's Sky Sport, Tinti said: "There are still two years left on Bastoni's contract with Inter, he loves the club's colours, and he is not currently thinking about moving to any other team."

He added: "But if in the future a club appears that satisfies both Inter and the player, then we can discuss the matter, but there is currently nothing concrete to indicate the existence of any real negotiations."

According to "AS", Bastoni sits on the wishlist of Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish paper described the agent's comments as a classic "carrot and stick" approach.

Tinti left the door ajar for a summer exit. If an offer arrives that satisfies both the player and the club, talks will begin.

Real Madrid, though, have not made a move for the Italian yet, despite his place among Mourinho's preferred targets. Los Blancos must sell before they buy, and the same applies to both positions Mourinho wants to strengthen: centre-back and midfield.

The Portuguese boss already has five defenders competing there: new arrival Konate, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Asencio and Militao.