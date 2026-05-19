Accordingly, the German international has accepted Real Madrid's contract extension and will wear the white shirt for another season. However, to secure his future at the club, the uncompromising centre-back apparently had to drop his initial demands.
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Jose Mourinho is reportedly counting on him: will Antonio Rüdiger remain at Real Madrid for another season?
Reports indicate that Rüdiger had hoped for a new two-year contract. In the end, however, he accepted the club's long-standing policy: once a player turns 30, deals are extended by only 12 months at a time.
For years, the club's policy has been to extend the contracts of players over thirty by only one year at a time.
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Rüdiger has been dogged by serious injury concerns.
The Berlin-born centre-back endured a trying season on the pitch. Recurrent physical problems dogged the defender for months, eventually forcing him into surgery.
That procedure followed a lengthy medical odyssey that included a pivotal consultation with a specialist in London, where the treatment finally resolved his pain. In recent weeks the German centre-back has looked fit and free of trouble, delivering consistent performances in each outing.
Rüdiger has rejected a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia.
Since joining Concha Espina on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, he had to fight hard to secure a place in the starting line-up, but quickly established himself as an absolute mainstay under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Chronic hip and knee problems last year forced him to push his body to the limit. Out of loyalty to club and coaching staff, he gutted out the final stages of the campaign despite the pain.
In recent years his management has fielded several offers, including a mega-bid from Saudi Arabia, yet leaving the Spanish capital was never an option for Rüdiger. His hunger for top-level titles was the decisive factor in his choice to stay at Real, where, according to AS, he believes his mission is far from complete.
- AFP
Is a shake-up looming in Real Madrid's defence?
His arrival is perfectly timed, as a major defensive reshuffle appears imminent at the Bernabéu. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to entrust their centre-back spots to Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militão—despite the Brazilian's current injury—for the coming campaign.
The report adds that talented youngster Raul Asencio's future remains uncertain, while David Alaba's time in Madrid is up: his expiring contract will not be renewed, forcing him to leave the club.
With Militao's future still uncertain after his serious injuries, strengthening the back line is now a top priority. Last Sunday, reports surfaced that Josko Gvardiol had been offered to Real by his entourage.
The Manchester City defensive utility man is reportedly eyeing a fresh challenge as the club prepares for a generational overhaul. Although Real have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the Croatian so far, their defensive uncertainty could soon prompt decisive action.
Antonio Rüdiger: His statistics at Real Madrid
Competitive matches Goals Assists 182 8 4