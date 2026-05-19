Jose Mourinho is reportedly counting on him: will Antonio Rüdiger remain at Real Madrid for another season?

His arrival is perfectly timed, as a major defensive reshuffle appears imminent at the Bernabéu. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to entrust their centre-back spots to Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militão—despite the Brazilian's current injury—for the coming campaign.

The report adds that talented youngster Raul Asencio's future remains uncertain, while David Alaba's time in Madrid is up: his expiring contract will not be renewed, forcing him to leave the club.

With Militao's future still uncertain after his serious injuries, strengthening the back line is now a top priority. Last Sunday, reports surfaced that Josko Gvardiol had been offered to Real by his entourage.

The Manchester City defensive utility man is reportedly eyeing a fresh challenge as the club prepares for a generational overhaul. Although Real have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the Croatian so far, their defensive uncertainty could soon prompt decisive action.