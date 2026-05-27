Italian sports daily Tuttosport reports that the current captain of the Croatian national team has been "indirectly informed" a new era could soon begin for him at his former club.
Translated by
That would be a huge surprise: Luka Modric could be on the verge of returning to Real Madrid
Reports suggest Modric is poised for a new leadership position, or a role alongside the club's sporting department under Jose Mourinho, at the top Spanish club.
Ironically, it is Mourinho—under whom Modric took his first steps at the Bernabéu—who could soon become the midfield maestro's direct superior or partner.
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Kroos has rejected Real's contract offer.
This was likely not the first time the record Champions League winners had considered this option. Modrić's long-standing midfield partner, Toni Kroos, had recently turned down a similar offer.
The report also states that the playmaker's days on the pitch are numbered. Modrić's current contract with AC Milan expires at the end of June, and although the veteran has an option for an automatic one-year extension, he intends to let it lapse, according to Tuttosport.
Recent events have reportedly sealed his decision: Sunday's home loss to Cagliari eliminated Milan from Champions League qualification, and the club subsequently sacked manager Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, technical director Geoffrey Moncada and managing director Giorgio Furlani.
A fitting end to Modric's career?
Instead, all signs point to a fitting end to his career: the player, who has made 196 appearances for his country, is expected to bring his unprecedented career to a close following the upcoming World Cup.
His refusal to chase money elsewhere underlines the character of the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, making rumoured moves to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League non-starters.