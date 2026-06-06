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"That's how my parents did it 50 or 60 years ago": Lothar Matthäus mocks World Cup hosts the USA

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Record Germany cap-holder Lothar Matthäus was amused by the conditions in the US after the DFB side's final World Cup warm-up on Saturday night.

The match took place on the heavy surface at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Germany had secured a 2–1 (1–1) win over co-hosts the USA in their final warm-up game ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

  • During RTL's post-match analysis, Matthäus disclosed that match-winner Leroy Sané had raised concerns about the heavy pitch just minutes earlier. "The ball is slower; it doesn't roll as well on the turf," Matthäus explained.

    The 1990 World Cup winner couldn't believe that the pitch had been watered "with a garden hose" before the match. "That's how my parents did it 50 or 60 years ago. They're still doing it that way here today," Matthäus scoffed. "It slows the game down; the passing becomes slower. The team will have to adapt to cope with different surfaces at this World Cup."

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  • Kai Havertz Felix Nmecha Germany 2026Getty Images

    "It was too long": Kai Havertz voices his concern ahead of the World Cup.

    On Saturday evening (German time), Kai Havertz put the DFB side ahead in the second minute, heading a free-kick cross from Joshua Kimmich over the line.

    Havertz later admitted that the lengthy pre-match ceremony, which saw each of the 26 U.S. World Cup squad members introduced in detail, had left him restless. "To be honest, it was a bit too long," the 26-year-old told RTL. "I'm not sure if it will be the same at the World Cup matches. You have to be prepared for it."

    Despite Germany's strong start, the United States grew into the game after the midway point of the first half and equalised through Antonee Robinson in the 37th minute. After the break, Germany regained control, and just before the hour mark, Sane restored the lead to make it 2-1.

  • The DFB team kicks off the 2026 World Cup in Houston

    Julian Nagelsmann's Germany begin their World Cup campaign on 14 June in Houston against Curaçao. They then face the Ivory Coast in Toronto on 20 June, and finish the group stage against Ecuador in New York/New Jersey on 25 June.

    Unlike in the two friendly matches against Finland (4-0) and the USA (2-1), Manuel Neuer—not Oliver Baumann—will start in goal against Curaçao. The Bayern Munich captain has returned to the national team for the World Cup finals, but has not yet played due to a calf injury.

    Once the squad relocates to its World Cup base in Winston-Salem on Monday, Neuer will "join team training and then play against Curaçao," Nagelsmann confirmed.

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  • USMNT-Germany fightGetty

    Germany's squad for the 2026 World Cup

    Position

    Player

    Club

    Shirt number

    Goalkeeper

    Oliver Baumann

    TSG Hoffenheim

    12

    Goalkeeper

    Manuel Neuer

    FC Bayern Munich

    1

    Goalkeeper

    Alexander Nübel

    VfB Stuttgart

    21

    Defence

    Waldemar Anton

    Borussia Dortmund

    3

    Defender

    Nathaniel Brown

    Eintracht Frankfurt

    18

    Defender

    Pascal Groß

    Brighton & Hove Albion

    13

    Defender

    Joshua Kimmich

    FC Bayern Munich

    6

    Defence

    Felix Nmecha

    Borussia Dortmund

    23

    Defender

    Aleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich

    FC Bayern Munich

    5

    Defence

    David Raum, RB Leipzig

    RB Leipzig

    22

    Defence

    Antonio Rüdiger

    Real Madrid

    2

    Defence

    Nico Schlotterbeck

    Borussia Dortmund

    15

    Defender

    Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller

    VfB Stuttgart

    16

    Defence

    Jonathan Tah, FC Bayern Munich

    FC Bayern Munich

    4

    Defender

    Malick Thiaw

    Newcastle United

    24

    Forward: Nadiem Amiri

    Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.

    Mainz 05

    20

    Attack

    Maximilian Beier

    Borussia Dortmund

    14

    Attack

    Leon Goretzka

    FC Bayern Munich

    8

    Attack

    Kai Havertz

    Arsenal

    7

    Attack

    Assan Ouedraogo

    RB Leipzig

    25

    Attack

    Jamie Leweling

    VfB Stuttgart

    9

    Attack

    Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich

    FC Bayern Munich

    10

    Attack

    Leroy Sané

    Galatasaray Istanbul

    19

    Forward

    Deniz Undav

    VfB Stuttgart

    26

    Attack

    Florian Wirtz

    Liverpool FC

    17

    Attack

    Nick Woltemade

    Newcastle United

    11

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