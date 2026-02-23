Ted Lasso star sacked from National League head coaching role after just eight months

Club chairman Rory Fitzgerald said in a statement confirming Cox’s departure: “With so many games still left to play this season, our shared feeling was that a new energy and fresh impetus is urgently required to re-focus everyone’s minds on both the league and cup challenges ahead of us.

“Like all teams, we’ve had our injury challenges along the way, but we believe our squad can get back to the early-season form that would both secure our National League status and also give us a great chance of reaching Wembley. On behalf of the board, I’d like to wish Sam all the very best for his future coaching career in football.”

An official statement from the club read: “The Wealdstone FC Board of Directors has this afternoon unanimously agreed upon the decision to remove Sam Cox from the position of manager.

“The change also sees analyst Liam Badcock join Sam in leaving the club with immediate effect.

“Wealdstone FC offers sincere thanks to both Sam and Liam for their dedication and contribution to the Stones. First-Team coach Danny Payne, along with the rest of the management team, will take charge of team affairs for this Tuesday’s home match against Brackley Town.”