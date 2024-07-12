Tears to giggles! Cristiano Ronaldo has his smile back – Georgina Rodriguez & kids lift Portuguese superstar’s mood at stunning beachside paradise as Euro 2024 flop is forgotten
Cristiano Ronaldo has gone from tears to giggles in a matter of days, with Georgina Rodriguez and his children helping to bring CR7’s smile back.
- All-time great posted a blank at Euros
- Questions asked of ongoing presence
- Relaxing with family in summer break