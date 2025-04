This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Team is not where it deserves to be' - Chivas dismiss manager Gerardo Espinoza after elimination from Clausura 2025 CD Guadalajara G. Espinoza Liga MX The Red and Whites were eliminated from the Clausura 2025 after finishing in 11th place. Espinoza departs after two wins, three losses draws, four draws

Club seek their third head coach of the year

Club seek their third head coach of the year

The team set to report for preseason training on May 21