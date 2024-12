This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Swedish rape case involving Kylian Mbappe allegations dropped due to lack of evidence K. Mbappe Real Madrid France LaLiga The Stockholm rape case involving allegations against Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been dropped due to a lack of evidence. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below French forward always maintained innocence

Representatives responded to "slanderous rumours"

Investigators found no evidence to continue case Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱