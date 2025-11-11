Sven-Goran Eriksson's luxury lakeside mansion sold in cut-price deal as family left fighting to pay off late ex-England manager's debts

The anonymous buyer visited the mansion as a child when her father renovated it for the late Swede. She told The Sun: "Of course I thought it was fantastic. But it was still far from obvious to me to buy it when it came up for sale. It felt like a big project and a big responsibility. However, the opportunity to manage a small part of Värmland’s cultural heritage, and at the same time enjoy the fantastic environment, was ultimately irresistible.

"We live and work in Stockholm but my soul is always somewhere in northern Värmland. We will spend as much time as we can there. I come from Torsby myself, my whole family is in Värmland, and we are always in Torsby on all holidays. Our dream with Bjorkefors is to make it an obvious gathering place for the family for generations to come."

