Keyhanfar played football until 2019, reaching the Oberliga, and began coaching even before hanging up his boots.

Via SV Gonsenheim and Mainz 05's U19s, he moved to Austria in 2020 to join Red Bull Salzburg's reserve team, FC Liefering. He later worked in Mainz under Bo Svensson and spent several months at Union Berlin. Keyhanfar has already shadowed Jürgen Klopp. He has been out of work since the end of 2024.

He is now set to form a partnership with Dante in Bayern's youth setup. According to consistent media reports, the Brazilian will take charge of FCB's U23s in the summer and begin his coaching career there.