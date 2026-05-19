Bayern Munich double-winner defender will undergo left shoulder surgery and subsequently miss the matches against Norway and in Slovenia on 5 and 9 June. The DFB has confirmed the news to the Bild newspaper.
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Surgery is unavoidable: Giulia Gwinn's worst fears are realised
In mid-April, Gwinn dislocated her shoulder during the DFB team's first-leg World Cup qualifier against Austria. "It's a fact that the shoulder needs an operation," she said last week after the cup triumph in Cologne.
At home to Norway in Cologne, the DFB side can wrap up an early berth for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. After the goalless draw in Austria, Germany now top Group A4 by just one point over the Norwegians.