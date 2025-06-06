'Someone stole his phone' - Luciano Spalletti claps back at Francesco Acerbi over refusing Italy call-up and has cheeky dig at Roberto Mancini for social media 'like'
Luciano Spalletti has responded to Francesco Acerbi's claim of being disrespected after refusing a call-up to the Italy squad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Acerbi snubs Italy call-up citing “disrespect”
- Spalletti says defender must explain his claim
- Jokes Mancini's phone was “stolen” after tweet