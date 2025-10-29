The Stoke City revival! Pep Guardiola sees 'more and more teams' adopting Tony Pulis tactics in the Premier League as Man City boss calls for 'aggressive' response

Speaking ahead of City’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Swansea City, Guardiola admitted that the league’s obsession with set pieces has reached new heights.

"I remember a long time ago with Sean Dyche, Burnley were an incredible threat in the long balls, second balls," he said. "Dyche is one of the best by far doing these kind of aspects. It’s not new, he did it before. Or Sam Allardyce. Or I remember when I was not here, Stoke City. Do you remember Stoke City when they made the throws? It happened in that time. Now it’s just more and more teams doing that but then maybe Stoke was the exception. I remember when I was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Arsene Wenger talked about going to play at Stoke City but now it happens a lot of times."

Guardiola admitted his side must improve in managing these moments, but he is refusing to compromise his footballing principles.

"Every manager does what they believe. I’m focused on that," he insisted. "I want to score from free-kicks and corners – I’m not naive, I want it – but I spend my time on what we have to do to play better, attack better and create chances, to score goals. Defensively, you have to be more aggressive. All the aspects of the game I see. Of course, I pay attention, but I know I’m not the manager to try to… It’s what I’ve done all my career."