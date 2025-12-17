Stefan de Vrij ready to leave Inter as Premier League club emerge as contenders to sign Netherlands international

The future of De Vrij at the San Siro is looking increasingly uncertain. According to a report from Tuttosport, the 33-year-old centre-back has grown frustrated with his reduced role in the squad and is keen to leave the club in January. The veteran defender, who has been a stalwart for the Nerazzurri since joining from Lazio in 2018, is eager to secure regular playing time to bolster his chances of featuring for the Netherlands at the upcoming World Cup in North America.

While De Vrij is pushing for a winter exit, his contract situation makes him an attractive proposition for suitors looking for a bargain. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but reports indicate that Inter may not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives in January, or they could risk losing him for a minimal fee or on a free transfer if he runs down the final months of his contract or negotiates an early release.

