A defensive change-up emerged as one of the U.S. men’s national team’s defining moments this fall. It came against Japan - a match that also marked the start of the USMNT’s five-game unbeaten run to close 2025. After rolling with two center backs for most of his tenure, Mauricio Pochettino trotted out a three-at-the-back system in that game, and the U.S. hasn't looked back.

Tactics in soccer are, of course, more complex than that. Teams behave differently with and without the ball, and their approach shifts depending on the opponent and game state. But at its simplest, the U.S. is now a three-at-the-back team - meaning three center backs are on the field. That shift demands a deeper pool, and one with different profiles and characteristics, to fully maximize the system now being used.

There have been glimpses into what that could look like. Since making the switch, eight defenders have played minutes in one of the center back roles, all with different tasks and roles. So, in the road to the World Cup, one thing is clear: the center back situation is somewhat fluid, and it'll almost certainly go down to the wire.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: center backs.

