State of the USMNT - Attacking Midfielders: Christian Pulisic is a no-doubter, but will Gio Reyna and Diego Luna join him?

These days, top-level soccer is increasingly fluid. Wingers tuck inside and function like midfielders, while strikers drop deep and act as creators. Nowhere is that evolution clearer than at No. 10, a role that has morphed dramatically and looks very different from what it did a few decades ago.

Despite those shifts and tweaks, the objective remains the same: put the ball in the back of the net. Attacking players, regardless of where they line up, are asked to contribute to that end. For those operating behind the striker, whether centrally or out wide, the mandate is clear: create.

That's what this group of players will be tasked with doing for the U.S. men's national team. Mauricio Pochettino's team has a top group of attacking creators, led, of course, by Christian Pulisic, who is making his case for that "world-class" label with Milan.

Pulisic aside, though, there are a variety of different skillsets and profiles throughout this USMNT pool. Some wide players can stretch the lines. The are technical players who can break lines. There are do-it-all bundles of energy that can unsettle an opponent through effort and skill. This group has a little bit of all of that, and it'll be up to Pochettino to sort through it and set up a World Cup squad.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: attacking midfielders

